Napoli, Zielinski: 'We've given Gattuso our full support, we want to entertain the fans'
20 December at 15:40Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski discussed the club’s performances and season so far in an interview with Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli via Calciomercato.com today.
"We must put an end to these negative results, so far the season has not been positive. There is a difference in results between the Champions League and the league, but we always give our best and we always lack something. Hopefully from this Sunday we'll come back to entertain the fans.”
The 25-year-old Polish midfielder then spoke about new Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, as well as the points the Partenopei have dropped so far this season.
“He's ready. He wants to prove himself. We've given him our full support. He puts a lot of intensity into training. On the dropped points, the blame is mostly ours. We could have won many games, but we weren't as clinical as we needed to be. There was a lack of peace of mind, now we have to recover the points we dropped.”
Finally, Zielinski touched on his contract renewal with the club, which is rumoured to be completed in the next few weeks, one of many contract renewals the club is working on.
“My agent will take care of it. We've been talking about it for a while, but I'm just thinking about the football...”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments