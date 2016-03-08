Negotiations underway to bring Ibrahimovic to Napoli
24 October at 09:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s representatives and veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s camp are already in discussions for a possible move of the player to the San Paolo Stadium in the near future, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is coming to the end of his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit LA Galaxy and has publicly expressed his wish to join the Naples-based club.
Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has also expressed his admiration for the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker and as per the latest report, negotiations are well underway to bring the former Sweden international to the club in January.
The report stated that things are not going as smoothly as it was expected as the player is demanding an 18-month contract worth of €5 million, whereas De Laurentiis is willing to offer €1.5 million for the first six months with an option of €3 million for another year.
However, the deadlock is likely to be resolved sooner rather than later as both parties are eager to conclude the deal in the coming days.
