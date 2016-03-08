Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Messi want Dybala
04 April at 22:15Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Leo Messi want to play with Paulo Dybala. According to Don Balon, the Juventus star is looking for a new striking partner and would be favorable to swapping the Argentinean with Barcelona's Coutinho who has recently hint at a possible summer exit. Reports in Italy, suggest Juventus have approached Barcelona to negotiate a swap deal in the summer.
As Don Balon points out, however, Leo Messi is not known to be a very close friend of his fellow Argentina team-mate. A few years ago Dybala admitted that he struggled to play alongside Messi because they play in the same position.
In the meantime, Dybala is back to training with Juventus and he will be available to play Saturday's big Serie A clash against AC Milan. Dybala has recovered from a minor calf injury and is expected to start alongside Mario Mandzukic who also returned to training after being out of the mid-week game against Cagliari because of flu.
