New AC Milan boss Giampaolo: 'I was on a boat with friends when Maldini called'
08 July at 17:25AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has revealed that he was on his boat with his friends when Paolo Maldini called him to make him the new rossoneri boss.
Giampaolo was talking to the press today in what was his first Milan press conference.
He said: "I was setting sail, I was in the boat with my friends and I received the call from Paolo. I had to go up and leave my friends. I had the courage to accept and start from C, although I had anger and resentment, now 5 years after the call of Milan and Paolo made me a happy man, I am ready to welcome this challenge. "
On how he wants his players to be, Giampaolo said: 'Head up and play soccer, this is my slogan. I do not distinguish between players or reserves, nor between poor and strong, I like reliable players, those who have ambition, those who want to write something important.
"The project is to offer an appreciable show with the results, Milan must play for the maximum goal. I try to build steps, to program one step at a time. From tomorrow my thoughts will be to get to know the players, create a mentality, a way of being. I know the path is long, but I have to proceed. All these steps must create a vision that must be our point of reference."
