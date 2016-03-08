New Atletico signing Joao Felix: 'Ronaldo is Ronaldo but I am Joao Felix'

08 July at 15:45
New Atletico Madrid signing Joao Felix has said that he wants to be himself despite fierce comparisons with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Felix was heavily linked with moves to clubs like Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United before he sealed a club record move of 126 million euros to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

In his first press conference as a Los Rojiblancos player, Felix talked about being himself.

On Ronaldo, he said: ​"If I asked him for advice? He is a great player, he is currently the best in the world, perhaps the best ever. In the national team he told me about Madrid, he liked the city, now I am here to write my story and being remembered as Joao Felix.

Cristiano is Cristiano, I am Joao Felix."

On his lofty price in the market, he said: My price? The market has established it. I think about playing, doing my work and trying to help the club where I am well received, we hope to continue like this. The most expensive Portuguese? I don't care about the price, I just want to do my best."

