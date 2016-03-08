New Barcelona signing reveals why he snubbed Roma move
27 July at 11:10New Barcelona signing Malcom has revealed why he has opted to move the Nou Camp rather than joining Roma who had already reached an agreement with the player and his former club Bordeaux.
Malcom was on his way to Roma when Barcelona hijacked Roma’s bid to sign the player who eventually move the Cataluña.
Barcelona confirmed the signing of the talented Brazilian winger for € 41 million and the player has now spoken out on why he decided to refuse to move to Roma in order to join the La Liga giants.
“My agents have done it all”, Malcom said.
“When I was given the chance to play for Barcelona I just took it. Playing for this club is a dream that I have since I was a child. I will play with some of the best players in the World. Messi is a legend, it’s going to be an amazing experience. I want to live my mark here just like other Brazilians did before me, especially Ronaldinho and Neymar.”
