New Chelsea signing reveals reason for Athletic Bilbao exit
09 August at 13:20New Chelsea signing Kepa Arrizabalaga has explained why he left Athletic Bilbao to join the Premier League powerhouses from London.
The Blues triggered Kepa's release clause of 80 million euros yesterday and the announcement from the club came last night. But the Spaniard released an emotional message to Athletic Bilbao on the confirmation of the transfer.
He explained as to why he had to leave the Basque side. He said::"Today is my day at Athletic. Its a day of mixed feelings for leaving a club that I came to when I was 9 years old, where I grew up as a person and as a footballer.
"I am and I will be I understand that some fans will understand my decision and others will not, but let everyone know that I have taken it from tranquility and responsibility. It was not easy to leave everything I have worked for so many years, so much effort, so many experiences, so much dedication.
"However, sometimes in professional football you have to take steps forward and face personal challenges to continue developing a career. I have analyzed what is best for me and, therefore, I consider that the opportunity that is presented to me with the signing by Chelsea is the best decision for the future.
"That does not mean that I forget the values of Athletic, the same that I have been cultivating for fifteen years."
