New contacts between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for Correa

31 July at 23:00
It's not over yet. Angel Correa continues to be a concrete goal for AC Milan, who are working to give Giampaolo a player capable of playing both as second striker and playmaker.

According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, Boban and Maldini, after the sudden braking on Sunday, have returned to talking with Atletico Madrid about the Argentine striker.

Negotiations are underway and new developments are expected next week. Correa, meanwhile, continues to play: tonight he will be on the field with Atletico Madrid, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, against a selection of stars from the MLS.

AC Milan already have the 'yes' of the Argentine, who wants a project where he can be a protagonist, unlike his role at Atletico Madrid. Should Andre Silva get solved, then it will be easier for the Rossoneri.

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.