New contacts between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for Correa
31 July at 23:00It's not over yet. Angel Correa continues to be a concrete goal for AC Milan, who are working to give Giampaolo a player capable of playing both as second striker and playmaker.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, Boban and Maldini, after the sudden braking on Sunday, have returned to talking with Atletico Madrid about the Argentine striker.
Negotiations are underway and new developments are expected next week. Correa, meanwhile, continues to play: tonight he will be on the field with Atletico Madrid, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, against a selection of stars from the MLS.
AC Milan already have the 'yes' of the Argentine, who wants a project where he can be a protagonist, unlike his role at Atletico Madrid. Should Andre Silva get solved, then it will be easier for the Rossoneri.
