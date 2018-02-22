New meeting between Juve and Morata: the details
25 May at 12:20Juventus director of football Fabio Paratici met Alvaro Morata in a hotel in Milan city centre yesterday, Tuttosport reports.
The Spaniard had already met Paratici a couple of days before but according to the Italian paper a new meeting took place in Milan yesterday.
Morata is pushing to return to Juventus and the Old Lady will try to sign him if one of their strikers leave the club. Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic are tipped to leave the Allianz Stadium if the right offer arrives.
