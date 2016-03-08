New Milan stadium, Inter CEO Antonello: 'We will collect fans' opinions'
26 September at 14:15Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello spoke to reporters today via Calciomercato.com following the presentation of the two projects proposed for the construction of Milan and Inter’s new stadium.
Antonello spoke about the opportunity for fans to give their input and how both clubs value the input of the general public.
“The choice, between the two projects, will take place in the coming weeks. Today the projects have been presented and, as you have heard, there will be an opportunity for the fans to express their opinion on our land page. Once all the elements have been gathered, Milan and Inter will sit down to decide. The criteria are aesthetics and functionality and we will be collecting the opinions of the fans.”
Both Inter and Milan are looking to demolish the historic San Siro, officially known as the Giuseppe Meazza, due to its outdated design and functionality issues that cannot be fixed by further renovations.
Apollo Heyes
