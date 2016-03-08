New Napoli signing: 'Ronaldo joining Juventus has convinced me of move'
28 July at 10:50Napoli summer signing Fabian Ruiz has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus has given him another reason to play in Italy.
Ruiz was recently talking to La Repubblica and he was asked about Ronaldo signing for the Old Lady.
The Spaniard said: "Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus is one more reason to make me happy with the choice I made. Napoli is a great team and I will have the opportunity to play in a championship that is growing even more for prestige, one season after another."
"I have always appreciated the Serie A, I know that the average level is high quality and the competition is very hard. CR7 is the best in the world with Messi and left Real to move to Juventus , I do not think there is need to add anything else."
The midfielder was signed by the partenopei from Real Betis some weeks for a fee of about 30 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments