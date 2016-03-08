New targets emerge as Juventus prepare Lyon raid

18 August at 14:55
Serie A giants Juventus are now prepared to raid Lyon in an attempt to bolster their side.

Lyon recently romped to a 6-0 win over Angers in a performance that captured the attention of many across Europe. And it certainly did catch Juve's attention, who have started keeping close eyes on Lucas Tousart and Houssem Aouar.

But the main target now seems to be Moussa Dembele, who is a new name which has emerged on the Juve radar now, we understand.

Fabio Paratici has been following him for a long while now- watching him during his days at Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic and Fulham. But his spell at Lyon has increased Paratici's interest in him.

He could well be Juve's effective Plan B since Mauro Icardi's situation seems complicated and a deal with Inter for the Argentine seems pretty tough, as things stand. Dembele would himself be a complicated deal considering Jean Michel Aulas is a tough negotiator.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.