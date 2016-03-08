New targets emerge as Juventus prepare Lyon raid
18 August at 14:55Serie A giants Juventus are now prepared to raid Lyon in an attempt to bolster their side.
Lyon recently romped to a 6-0 win over Angers in a performance that captured the attention of many across Europe. And it certainly did catch Juve's attention, who have started keeping close eyes on Lucas Tousart and Houssem Aouar.
But the main target now seems to be Moussa Dembele, who is a new name which has emerged on the Juve radar now, we understand.
Fabio Paratici has been following him for a long while now- watching him during his days at Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic and Fulham. But his spell at Lyon has increased Paratici's interest in him.
He could well be Juve's effective Plan B since Mauro Icardi's situation seems complicated and a deal with Inter for the Argentine seems pretty tough, as things stand. Dembele would himself be a complicated deal considering Jean Michel Aulas is a tough negotiator.
