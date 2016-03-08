Newcastle-Lazaro, Bruce: 'There's competition, let's see in 48 hours'
21 January at 10:00Newcastle coach Steve Bruce speaks at the press conference about the potential transfer deal with Inter to bring Valentino Lazaro to the Premier League . These are the words of the manager of the Magpies in the conference this morning to the as his side await the challenge against Everton:
"It is now public knowledge that his agent was at St. James' Park last weekend. We hope to be able to continue the negotiation Unfortunately, when such a situation is disclosed, competition also increases. Let's see what will happen in the next 24-48 hours ".
Inter purchased the Austrian national team representative at the start of the campaign from German side Hertha Berlin, and despite showing glimpses of his flashy brilliance that led to his 25 million euro purchase, Lazaro has found himself frozen out to the bench more often than not (via calciomercato).
The player has only featured for Inter 4 times this season, and the idea of a loan in which the player wold gain valuable minutes is ideal for all parties. Whether or not Inter decide to sell Valentino at the end of the season remains to be seen, as the deal is so far only outlined to be a loan with an OPTION to buy.
Anthony Privetera
