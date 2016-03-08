Neymar close to sealing Barcelona return: the details
29 August at 21:55Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is now very close to sealing a return to former club Barcelona.
Neymar joined PSG from the Catalan giants in the summer of 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros. But since then, he has failed to win the UEFA Champions League and hasn't Ballon D'or.
Sky Italia claim that Neymar has been keen on leaving PSG this summer and Real Madrid have also been interested, along with Barcelona.
But Barcelona have now all but sealed the deal for the Brazilian, with the basis of the deal now agreed.
In addition to the economic adjustment of Barcelona to PSG, in the deal there will be the cards of Jean-Clair Todibo and Ivan Rakitic as technical counterparts while still waiting for the definitive Ousmane Dembelé approval of the move.
Neymar and Barcelona had already reached agreement on the contract numbers for days.
Go to comments