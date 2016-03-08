Neymar edges closer to Barcelona return: report
29 August at 16:51Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are closing on re-signing star striker Neymar from French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG), according to Sky Sports.
The Brazil international has been linked with a return to the Catalan giants after having a horrid time since moving to Paris in 2017.
As per the latest development, both Barcelona and PSG are getting closer to completing the deal and few final details are being discussed.
The report stated that the deal will include cash plus three players and now all parties are waiting for an approval from Ousmane Dembelé after young defender Clair Todibo and veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic have already agreed to move to France in part of the deal.
The report further stated that both Neymar and Barcelona have already reached an agreement.
