Neymar flirts with Barcelona; battle with the Spanish tax authorities
14 July at 14:30The return of Neymar to Barcelona becomes more and more complicated. Despite the willingness of all parties to bring the operation to an end, they are faced with a roadblock.
The player has repeatedly expressed his willingness to return to the club, hinting at a move as recently as yesterday: "The best memory of my career? The 6-1 against Paris Saint-Germain with the shirt of Barcelona".
Words with an obvious meaning. Leonardo, the sporting director of PSG, has also confirmed that the player wants to leave the club this summer: "The player wants to leave, we have had contacts with Barcelona".
However, less conforming news has arrived from Spain. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish tax authorities have investigated the accounts of the Brazilian relating to the four-year period spent in Catalonia. Now, they're asking for €35m from the player.
The case relates to his move to PSG, as well as the renewal bonus which was agreed on with Barcelona. As mentioned in the report, PSG submitted the player's salary, but crossed out important figures on that copy. An issue that could soon end up in court and complicate, financially, the return of Neymar.
