Neymar has big prediction about new AC Milan signing
10 October at 16:20AC Milan have completed the signing of Lucas Paquetà and his compatriot Neymar believes the Brazilian starlet is destined to great things.
Paquetà had been linked with moves at PSG, Man United and Barcelona but Leonardo was the quickest on wrapping up a deal for the talented Brazilian starlet who will arrive at the San Siro in January.
Speaking about Paqueta’s possible PSG move last week, Neymar said: “I haven’t spoken with him about PSG but I know his qualities and I am sure he will become a top player in the future.”
Cacliomercato.com has exclusively revealed the details of the agreement between Flamengo and AC Milan: Leonardo has completed the transaction in the last 2 weeks for 35 million euro with bonuses: this is the definitive price that the Italian side will pay, with a discount on the 50 million provided for by the rescission clause. Paquetá will sign with AC Milan a contract for five years and will soon complete his medicals, as Globo reported in Brazil.
