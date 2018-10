AC Milan have completed the signing of Lucas Paquetà and his compatriot Neymar believes the Brazilian starlet is destined to great things.Paquetà had been linked with moves at PSG, Man United and Barcelona but Leonardo was the quickest on wrapping up a deal for the talented Brazilian starlet who will arrive at the San Siro in January. move last week, Neymar said PSG Speaking about Paqueta’s possible : “I haven’t spoken with him about PSG but I know his qualities and I am sure he will become a top player in the future.” Cacliomercato.com has exclusively revealed the details of the agreement between Flamengo and AC Milan: Leonardo has completed the transaction in the last 2 weeks forand will soon complete his medicals, as Globo reported in Brazil.