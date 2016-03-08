Neymar has denied that his father is the behind his decision to move to Paris Saint-Germain,

"My father doesn't take decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides about that," he told Brazilian magazine VIP.

"He's the best advisor I could ask for but, in the end, it's my call.

The 26-year-old’s parent was known to have played a major role in the former Barcelona star’s move to PSG last summer, which cost the Ligue 1 side a stunning €222 million.

Reports are now indicating that Neymar Snr wants his son to move to Spain,

"My father takes care of other matters that run parallel to football, so that I can focus only on my profession."

Rumours have certainly been rife that the Seleçao star wasn’t enjoying his time in France, Ligue 1, or even Paris.

He still found time to net a massive 28 goals before the end of February, when an injury sustained against Marseille ended his season.

The Brazilian star is still expected to represent his country at the World Cup.