Neymar's dad responds to PSG threat to take 'action' on his son
08 July at 21:15Neymar's dad, Neymar Sr. has responded to PSG following their statement that they would take 'action' on his son.
Despite reports that Neymar is forcing a move to Barcelona, Neymar Sr has claimed that his son is actually doing pre-agreed charity work.
“The reason for [his absence] is known and has been scheduled for more than a year,” Neymar Snr told Fox Sports.
“He is working with the charities we support and it couldn’t be changed, so he will be back on July 15.
“There is no drama. PSG have been informed.”
The 27-year-old was due back at the club's training ground on Monday after the summer break.
This forward has been linked with a move back to former club Barcelona however the player's transfer fee and wages have thus far but a stop to any deal.
It has been rumoured of a possible Coutinho or Dembele swap deal to help lighten the financial burden on the Spanish club.
