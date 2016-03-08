Neymar to stay in Paris after Barca move collapse

01 September at 11:14
Star striker Neymar he decided to stay with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for another reason, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the French capital after reports emerged that he was unsettled with the Ligue 1 giants.

The news was further confirmed by first PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in an interview and later by Sporting Director Leonardo Araújo in a separate interview.

However, as per the new development, Neymar has conceded that he will have to stay in France for at least another season after PSG and Barcelona faield to find an agreement for the 27-year-old.

