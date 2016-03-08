Neymar to train away from PSG squad: the offers of Barcelona and Real Madrid
15 August at 17:15Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will reportedly train away from the club's squad until his future at the club is sorted out this summer.
Neymar has been heavily linked with a move away PSG this summer and he didn't make an appearance for the club during their opening Ligue 1 fixtures against Nimes.
L'Equipe claim that Neymar is training separately from the PSG squad until his future is resolved and these are considered to be his last few days as a PSG player.
The outlet also claims of offers from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barca have offered somewhere around 100 million euros plus Philippe Coutinho and one of Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Ousmane Dembele.
While Real Madrid have offered three players in Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and James Rodriguez in a possible deal.
The players involved in the players plus cash deal will have to be convinced about going to PSG for the move to happen- making it a complicated and complex situation.
