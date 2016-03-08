Nice and Marseille to war for former Juventus star
16 August at 10:45French giants Nice and Marseille are set to battle for Mario Balotelli and former Juventus striker Simone Zaza.
Balotelli has been linked with a move to Marseille from Nice this summer and while talks were held, they have not taken off since then. Parma are also after the Italian and could make a move for the striker.
While that has damaged relations between the clubs, they are set to compete with each other to sign Simone Zaza this summer. It is likely that Marseille could have an upper hand in a possible deal, if they fail to sign Balotelli this summer.
