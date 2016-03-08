Nicolo Barella to Inter: Pinamonti plus cash deal would delight Cagliari
08 June at 16:35While Nicolo Barella is very close to joining Inter from Cagliari, the selling club would be delighted if the nerazzurri offer Andrea Pinamonti in a player plus cash deal.
Barella has become one of Italy's most prized talents because of his performances for Cagliari over the last two seasons.
We understand that a meeting between the two parties and Barella's agent next week would put the final details in place for the Italian's transfer to San Siro, but Inter are still evaluating as to how they would make the move a reality.
Cagliari have made it clear that they want a fee of 50 million euros to let Barella go and Inter want to offer 35 million euros in cash. They are looking to offer a player in a cash plus player deal.
The names of Alessandro Bastoni, Federico DiMarco and Eder have been linked, but we understand that Cagliari would accept the deal and will be very happy if Andrea Pinamonti is offered.
The striker has been on fire for the Italian Under-20s side in ongoing World Cup and his value has risen to over 15 million euros already.
