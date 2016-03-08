No Icardi involved in Inter meeting at Appiano Gentile
04 March at 15:45Top officials and executives of Inter Milan were involved in a meeting at the Appiano Gentile, but the meeting with Mauro Icardi is yet to take place.
It is said that the club is set to hold talks with Mauro Icardi very soon and many were expecting it to happen today, as the players trained and prepared for their upcoming UEFA Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Sky Italia state that Piero Ausilio, Beppe Marotta and general manager Giovanni Gardini were present at the club's training ground earlier today and they did hold a small meeting, but Icardi was not involved in it.
The Argentine continued his physiotherapy course, while the other players trained normally. The striker is on his path to recovery but is not expected to be fit to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.
The meeting was also conducted to know more about whether Icardi will be fit to play in the game against German side.
