No Milan plans to let Caldara leave
17 September at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are not planning to let go defender Mattia Caldara leave the club any time soon.
It was reported earlier that the Rossoneri might part ways with the 25-year-old following series of injuries in the recent past.
But it has been learnt that Caldara remains in the club plans going forward and the club hierarchy have complete trust in the abilities of the player.
It is believed that Milan’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini is a big fan of the Italy international and believes that the club will have a one of the strongest centre-back pairing in the league in the near future with Caldara and Alessio Romagnoli as both are currently in their early 20’s.
Caldara himself is really eager to return to full fitness and start helping the team in the near future.
Even though there is no date set for his return, it is believed that the former Juventus defender will regain fitness in a month’s time and should be available for team selection before the end of the year.
