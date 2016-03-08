No Napoli, No Roma: Balotelli destined to join Marseille
12 June at 13:00According to the latest reports from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, it is highly unlikely that Mario Balotelli will return to Italy during this summer’s transfer window.
The 27-year-old striker, formerly of Inter and AC Milan, has been linked with several Serie A clubs, including the likes of Roma, Napoli and newly-promoted Parma.
However, his agent Mino Raiola has been unable to reach an agreement with any of those sides, leaving the Palermo native set to continue his career in the south of France.
OM coach Rudi Garcia speaks fluent Italian and would relish the opportunity to work a player whom he has admired for many years. Indeed, there has already been contact between Les Olympiens and Nice with a view to completing a deal in the coming weeks.
New boss Patrick Vieira has made no secret of his desire to keep Balotelli at the Allianz Riviera for another season, but it looks as though he faces an uphill battle to do so.
(L'Équipe)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
