No offers made for Juventus and PSG target Milinkovic-Savic
08 July at 14:55Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic is yet to be the subject of any offers from potential suitors like Juventus, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.
Milinkovic-Savic emerged as one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe last season and caught the eyes of many top clubs across Europe. After a disappointing World Cup campaign, the Serbian endured a tough season but improved towards the end.
We understand that while Juventus have agreed personal terms with the midfielder, Lazio have not received any offers from any clubs for the player.
Fresh reports have linked Milinkovic-Savic with a move to Manchester United and while they have been interested since last summer and the player has been on the list of targets, United have not made any concrete moves.
Claudio Lotito has put up a valuation card of 90 million euros on the Serbian and that is one big reason why Juve have backed away and they prefer to spend the money on Matthijs de Ligt before focusing on other targets.
The Old Lady have already held two meetings with Mateja Kezman, who has agreed a five-year deal for the player and he would earn 6 million euros a season on a potential Juventus contract.
By Kaustubh Pandey
