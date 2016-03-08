Not just Icardi, Conte does not want Nainggolan at Inter
07 June at 10:30New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants Radja Nainggolan to be sold from the club and not just Mauro Icardi.
Conte was announced as the new nerazzurri boss last week and many changes are expected to happen at the club, with Mauro Icardi's sale expected to be one of them. Conte already sees Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko as possible replacements for the Argentine.
Corriere della Sera state that it isn't just Icardi who is set to be sold, but Conte also wants Nainggolan to be offloaded this summer.
The Belgian, who was a favorite for Luciano Spalletti, joined last summer for a fee totaling upto 40 million euros but has struggled with injuries and fitness. But Conte doesn't see him as part of his system and Nainggolan's agent has already been told about Inter's decision.
But the nerazzurri already have a plan in mind. Nicolo Barella has been identified as a replacement and talks for the Italian are at an advanced stage, as things stand. Nainggolan though, will be willing to return to Roma.
