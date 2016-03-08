Not only Dybala, Man Utd interested in another Juventus player

30 July at 16:35
Premier League giants Manchester United aren't just interested in Juventus star Paulo Dybala. They're looking at another bianconeri star.

United have been linked with a host of players this summer and while they're yet to sign Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, Sky Italia have already said that an agreement for both of them in close.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Blaise Matuidi is another midfielder that the Red Devils are interested in, with Juve likely to sell him and/or Sami Khedira this summer.

While reports have France have claimed that Matuidi is interested in a move back to Paris Saint-Germain, United also remain in the hunt. The Old Lady reportedly value the French World Cup winner at around 25 million euros.

The arrivals of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have not helped the midfielder in his cause to cement a first team place in the side.

 

