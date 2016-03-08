Not only James Rodriguez: Ancelotti wants to sign another Real Madrid player
10 June at 13:40Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The Naples-based club are looking for a replacement for Mario Rui who is expected to leave the club before the start of next campaign and have identified Hernandez as the player to fill that gap.
The defender is being informed by Real Madrid’s new manager Zinedine Zidane that he has no future at the club, and therefore, Napoli are highly optimistic of signing the Marseille-born left-footed player.
However, it is expected that the Italian club will have to bid in the region of €30 million in order to acquire Hernandez’s services who is on Napoli’s wish list together with James Rodriguez.
