Not only Reina: Chelsea have two more options to replace Courtois
07 August at 17:25Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa as replacements for Thibaut Courtois.
Real Madrid target Courtois missed yesterday's training session at Chelsea and has done the same today as well. With the transfer deadline in England nearing, Courtois is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.
Sky Italia state that it isn't just Pepe Reina that Chelsea see as a replacement for Courtois, but Kepa and Oblak have emerged as new possible replacements for the Belgian.
Oblak has a release clause of 100 million euros and he will be a tougher option out of the two because of his release clause and because of the time Chelsea have left to complete a possible deal.
Sky in England have reported earlier today that Kepa would cost about 70 million euros, but Chelsea are also considering a move for Jack Butland, who will cost only 30 million pounds.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments