Odds slashed on Zlatan's AC Milan return
04 October at 22:05Odds have been slashed on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future return to AC Milan, after rumors had linked him with a move back to the San Siro.
Reports earlier today had stated that Ibrahimovic would be intersted in joining Milan on a loan deal in January to play half a season with the club before going back to LA Galaxy in the MLS.
Sisal Matchpoint have slashed the odds on the Swede's possible move back to the San Siro and it seems like a real possibility now.
