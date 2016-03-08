Official: Albania sack Panucci
23 March at 12:45Former Roma and AC Milan star Christian Panucci has been sacked by Albania. The Italian tactician lost the first European Cup qualifier against Turkey last night and the Albanian FA decided to remove him from his position. "We want to thank Panucci for the job that he did and we wish him all the best for his career. Ervin Bulku and Sulejman Mema will be in charge of the team for the second qualifier against Andorra", the Albanian FA wrote in an official statement.
Panucci was appointed as Albania boss almost two years ago. He lost 9 games, won four and draw two of his 15 games in charge of the national team.
Bad results and the managing of some footballers, like Lazio's Strakosha are the reasons why Panucci was sacked. Strakosha was left on the bench in the last game against Turkey after that he had arrived late for the first day of training because of the postponement of his flight.
