Official: Berlusconi's Monza launches an Esports team

10 September at 22:15
Former AC Milan owner and ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has launched an official Monza Esports team today, with the club set to announce the first two professionals shortly, according to an official announcement from Monza via Calciomercato.com.
 
The announcement details how Monza will support the players by creating a team which also includes important support staff, such as managers, coaches, mental coaches and physical trainers.
 
The club will also pay attention to the players’ diet, ensuring the players will remain healthy both physically and mentally.
 
Berlusconi acquired Serie C side Monza in September 2018 in a €3m deal, bringing with him former Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani to help run operations at the club.

Monza have never played in Serie A before, but Berlusconi is keen to bring to the club to the top.
 
Last season Monza finished in 5th place in Serie C. Berlusconi spent 31 years as the owner of Milan, overseeing an incredible 29 trophy haul.

Apollo Heyes

