Official: Cristiano Ronaldo escapes Champions League ban

21 March at 16:00
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be suspended by Uefa because of his provocatory celebration against Atletico Madrid (WATCH)

Ronaldo will only be fined € 20.000 by Uefa, the same punishment given to Diego Pablo Simeone for a similar celebration in the opening Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Juventus in Madrid.

The decision has just been made official by Uefa with the following statement:

Following a disciplinary investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector, in accordance with the Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Juventus Football Club and Club Atlético de Madrid, played on 12 March in Italy.

Charges against Juventus Football Club:
- Improper conduct of player Cristiano Ronaldo – Art. 11 (2) (b) and Art. 11 (2) (d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with this case at its next meeting on 21 March.

