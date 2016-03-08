Official: de Jong included in Ajax squad to face Juve. Agent: 'He's fit to play'
15 April at 10:30Frankie de Jong is fit to face Juventus. The Dutch starlet left the pitch in the 28th minute last weekend because of a hamstring injury but he has been included in the team that will travel to Turin today.
His agent Ali Dursun spoke with Telegraaf to confirm that the future Barcelona star will be eligible to play against the Old Lady tomorrow: "Frankie is fit, he will go to Turin and I think he will play. He is positive, we were all worried on Saturday but the substitution was only precautional. The pain has never been strong, the shock was bigger than the injury".
Ajax will arrive in Turin today and will train at the Allianz Stadium 18.45 local time. That's the team that will travel to Italy: Onana, Lamprou, Varela, Kristensen, Veltman, de Ligt, Sinkgraven, Mazraoui, Magallán, Blind, Tagliafico, van de Beek, Tadic, Labyad, Schöne, de Jong, Ziyech, de Wit, Neres, Huntelaar, Dolberg, Ekkelenkamp.
