Official: Former Italian stars get coaching badges
27 September at 21:05Former Italian stars Andrea Pirlo and Alberto Gilardino have officially received their UEFA A coaching badges, among a host of other former players.
A total of nine former players have now obtained their coaching license from the FIGC after having completed a reserved special course for the same recently. The courses were held at the Coverciano and the training required them to undergo several months of training.
The list doesn't just include Pirlo and Gilardino, it also includes Gabriel Batistuta and Paolo Cannavaro.
Thiago Motta is also part of the list, along with former Lazio star Matuzalem. Jose Antonio Chamot, Matteo Contini and Paolo Montero have also been handed their coaching licenses.
All of these nine former players can now drive any youth facilities or teams and can also manage any women's team (Serie A or Serie B). They can manage men's team upto the Serie C and can register themselves as coaches in the Serie A.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
