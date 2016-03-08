Official: Hazard signs for Real Madrid

07 June at 22:09
Eden Hazard is officially a Real Madrid player.

After months of speculation Real Madrid have finally announced the completion of the deal the sees Hazard more to the Spanish capital.

Today images even emerged official Real Madrid shops selling shirts with his name on.

In a deal that is thought to of been around the region of €100 million with a contract until 2024.
 

Hazard has played for Chelsea since 2012 when he arrived from Lille.

