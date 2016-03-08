OFFICIAL: Icardi out of Inter squad list for Europa League clash

20 February at 18:52
Mauro Icardi is once again of Inter squad list. The Nerazzurri released an official statement about their former captain today.

This is the squad list picked up by Luciano Spalletti:

Goalkeepers: Handanovic; Padelli, Berni.

Defenders: de Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.

Midfielders: Vecino, Nainggolan, B. Valero, Perisic.

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez, Politano, Adorante, Candreva.

