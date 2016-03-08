Official: Inter and Juve target Chiesa trained separately due to injury concerns

28 November at 20:00
Fiorentina have officially announced today that Inter and Juventus target Federico Chiesa trained separately from the squad today, due to a slight injury.
 
The 22-year-old Italian forward has been suffering from a left adductor injury which has cropped up in recent days. The player is therefore now in doubt for the Florence based club’s upcoming game against Lecce this weekend.
 
Chiesa is wanted by both the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri (via Calciomercato) due to his consistently strong performances with the Viola.
 
