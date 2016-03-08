Official: Juve and Man Utd blow as Real Madrid announce first €50m signing of new Zidane era
14 March at 12:40It's official: Real Madrid have completed the first signing of the new Zidane era. The French manager was appointed new Merengues boss this past Tuesday and today they club have already announced their first signing.
The Merengues have secured the services of Porto defender Eder Militao who will join the La Liga giants from next season.
Real Madrid have agreed to pay the player's € 50 million release clause dealing a transfer blow to both Juventus and Manchester United who had been linked with welcoming his services in the January transfer window.
Militao is regarded as one of the most promising defenders in Europe. The 21-year-old has already made his senior debut with Brazil national team.
As Real Madrid officially announced through their website, Eder Militao has signed a contract until June 2025. A new era has begun at the Santiago Bernabeu and Zidane has already secured his first signing for next season. Who will be the next? Probably Eden Hazard.
Comunicado Oficial: Militão.#WelcomeMilitao | #RealMadridhttps://t.co/ffiYxYuFhu— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) 14 marzo 2019
