Juventus have completed the signing of Arsenal striker Stephy Alvaro Mavididi. The Italian FA has confirmed that the player has swapped the Gunners with the Old Lady.​Mavididi is now under contract with the Serie A giants but will play for the club’s reserves team in Lega Pro.are theSerie A club that hasthatplay in Italy’sthis season.the Bianconeri whotheis afor the future. The versatilehasin asteam.The Old Lady confirmed the departure of Claudio Marchisio today.The Italian midfielder has rescinded his contract with the Serie A giants by mutual agreement and is expected to join a foreign club in the near future.