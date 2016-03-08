Official: Juventus sign promising Arsenal striker
17 August at 14:55Juventus have completed the signing of Arsenal striker Stephy Alvaro Mavididi. The Italian FA has confirmed that the player has swapped the Gunners with the Old Lady.
Mavididi is now under contract with the Serie A giants but will play for the club’s reserves team in Lega Pro. Juventus are the only Serie A club that has organized a reserve-team that will play in Italy’s lower divisions this season.
Mavididi is a player that the Old Lady had been monitoring for long time with the Bianconeri who believe the player is a very good prospect for the future. The versatile striker has three goals in as much appearances with England U20 team.
The Old Lady confirmed the departure of Claudio Marchisio today.
The Italian midfielder has rescinded his contract with the Serie A giants by mutual agreement and is expected to join a foreign club in the near future.
