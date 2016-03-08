Official: Man City's Bernardo Silva suspended for one game for Mendy tweet
13 November at 17:30Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will miss the Citizen’s next match against Chelsea due to the joke tweet about Benjamin Mendy posted last September, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder posted a picture of the French defender as child alongside the mascot of the Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos, a move that was widely criticised and seen as racially insensitive. The English FA has decided to punish Silva, subjecting him to a one game suspension and £50,000 , as well as a period of compulsory teaching.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments