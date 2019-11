Official: Man City's Bernardo Silva suspended for one game for Mendy tweet

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will miss the Citizen’s next match against Chelsea due to the joke tweet about Benjamin Mendy posted last September, according to a report from Calciomercato.com The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder posted a picture of the French defender as child alongside the mascot of the Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos, a move that was widely criticised and seen as racially insensitive. The English FA has decided to punish Silva, subjecting him to a one game suspension and £50,000 , as well as a period of compulsory teaching.Apollo Heyes