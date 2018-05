deal

Roberto Mancini has rescinded hi contract with Zenit, the Russian club have announced. Mancini had been in talks to cancel his deal with the Russians for several weeks and the two parties have now reached an agreement.La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport confirmed yesterday that an agreement between Zenit and Mancini had already been reached. Mancini'sat Zenitto end in 2020 and hea season.Mancini renounced to € 12 million plus € 1 extra million demanded by the president of Zenit.FIGC have handed the Italian a two-year long contract and a salary in the region of € 2 million-a-year.An official announcement by the Italian football federation is expected in the coming days. Mancini’s end of Zenit contract, however, was the last formal step needed ahead of the manager’s appointment as Italy national team coach.