OFFICIAL: Marek Hamsi joins Dalian Yifang

18 February at 11:45
Marek Hamsik has officially joined the Chinese Super League club  Dalian Yifang. The transfer of the Slovakia International has just been made official by the official Twitter account of the Chinese club.

Earlier last week, Napoli had also given their farewell to their historic captain. Hamsik has signed a three-year, € 9 million-a-year deal. The cost of his transfer is in the region of € 20 million.
 

