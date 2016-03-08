OFFICIAL: Marek Hamsi joins Dalian Yifang
18 February at 11:45Marek Hamsik has officially joined the Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. The transfer of the Slovakia International has just been made official by the official Twitter account of the Chinese club.
Earlier last week, Napoli had also given their farewell to their historic captain. Hamsik has signed a three-year, € 9 million-a-year deal. The cost of his transfer is in the region of € 20 million.
官宣！— DalianYifangFC/大连一方足球俱乐部 (@DalianYFC) 18 febbraio 2019
Official anouncement Dalian Yifang has signed with Slovak midfielder Marek Hamsik from @sscnapoli
Welcome！哈姆西克 pic.twitter.com/YqD5kZbUzM
