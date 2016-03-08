Official: Micciche resigns as Serie A president
19 November at 17:15Italian Serie A President Gaetano Micciche has resigned from his post from immediate effect.
The decision comes as a surprise to many but as per Micciche himself, the 69-year-old left the office after his election—which took place in March 2018—was investigate following allegations by Genoa owner Enrico Preziosi.
Micciche announced the decision in a detailed press release on Tuesday afternoon where he explained the primary reason for his resignation and also thanked his colleague for working with him during his time as the head of the Serie A.
“I wish to announce, with this declaration, my immediate resignation as the President of the Serie A,” said Micciche. “The rumours in today’s newspapers relating to the closure of the investigation into my appointment and its possible outcome are unacceptable which is why I ended up taking this decision.
He added: “In the recent past, I have worked on the transformation of Italian football where my focus was to bring competitiveness, increasing sporting values and also bring economic gains for the clubs and sponsors. I thank all those who have worked with me along with the number of journalists who have followed me with professionalism.”
