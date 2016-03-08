Official: Not just Simeone, UEFA are investigating Allegri as well

25 February at 19:15
European football's governing body UEFA have launched investigations into not just Diego Simeone's behavior during Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Juventus, but they are also investigating Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri.

The celebration Simeone did after Atleti's second goal that was scored by Diego Godin is being seen as a breach of article 11.2, or 'principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity and sportiness.'

Not just that, but it is now official that Massimiliano Allegri too is being investigated after the Juventus side took a lot of time to come to the pitch when the second half began.

Allegri's case also violates the same article as Simeone and UEFA have made it official that they have started to investigate more about the issues that took transpired during the bianconeri's 2-0 loss to the Los Rojiblancos at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The two cases are set to be discussed in the next few days by UEFA.
 

