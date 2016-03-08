OFFICIAL: Ospina discharged from hospital, won't feature for Colombia
18 March at 18:35Napoli have confirmed that their goalkeeper David Ospina has been discharged from the hospital and will not play for Colombia during the international break.
During Napoli's Serie A clash against Udinese, Ospina was involved in a fatal collision that forced him to get stretchered off in the 45th minute of the game. The partenopei won the game 4-2.
The club have now confirmed that the goalkeeper has been discharged from the hospital and all tests that were informed have come out to be negative.
The statement released by the club said: "David Ospina was discharged this afternoon from the Pineta Grande Clinic where he had been admitted last night for a series of investigations and specialist visits.
"All tests are negative. Visits have ruled out any problem. The diagnosis is of vagal crisis resolved within few hours. The footballer was advised a few days of rest and will not respond to the summons of his national team. "
Ospina will remain out of Colombia's upcoming games against Japan and South Korea.
