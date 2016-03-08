Official: Parma sign Darmian
02 September at 11:30Parma have officially announced today that they have signed 29-year-old Italian full-back Matteo Darmian from Manchester United. The former Torino and Palermo defender has signed a deal with the club that will keep him there until June 2023. Darmian has just come from a four-year spell with Premier League side Manchester United, where he played 60 league games since 2015, but last year only managed to appear a disappointing six times for the Red Devils.
Benvenuto Matteo @DarmianOfficial!— Parma Calcio 1913 (@1913parmacalcio) September 2, 2019
https://t.co/15sH2nfYc5#Darmian #NextchApter #ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/llaW38ugSo

