No Inter, Liverpool, or Napoli for Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The 19-year-old has been highly sought after for the last few months, but now it's official that he will be moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid.This is the statement from the club released on their official website: "Real Madrid and Zoorya Luhansk have reached an agreement for the transfer of Andriy Lunin, who has signed a contract with the club for the next six seasons."